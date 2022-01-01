Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Middletown

Go
Middletown restaurants
Toast

Middletown restaurants that serve burritos

Atlantic Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Atlantic Grille

91 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown

Avg 4.2 (1072 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$14.50
2 eggs scrambled with ham, onion and pepper in a wrap with cheddar cheese. Topped with salsa and sour cream and served with homefries.
More about Atlantic Grille
Banner pic

ACAI BOWL • TACOS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Flat Waves Food Shack - Middletown

499 East Main Road, Newport East

Avg 4.5 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Kalua Pulled Pork Burrito$11.00
Kalua pulled pork, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle white sauce, black beans, and white rice
Carne Asada Burrito$13.00
Marinated and grilled Carne Asada, white rice, black beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, avocado aioli, and roasted corn
More about Flat Waves Food Shack - Middletown

Browse other tasty dishes in Middletown

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Salad

Chili

Pepperoni Pizza

Nachos

Cake

Cookies

Tacos

Map

More near Middletown to explore

Newport

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Narragansett

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (515 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1388 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (563 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (314 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston