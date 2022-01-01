Burritos in Middletown
Middletown restaurants that serve burritos
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Atlantic Grille
91 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.50
2 eggs scrambled with ham, onion and pepper in a wrap with cheddar cheese. Topped with salsa and sour cream and served with homefries.
ACAI BOWL • TACOS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Flat Waves Food Shack - Middletown
499 East Main Road, Newport East
|Kalua Pulled Pork Burrito
|$11.00
Kalua pulled pork, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle white sauce, black beans, and white rice
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$13.00
Marinated and grilled Carne Asada, white rice, black beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, avocado aioli, and roasted corn