Carne asada in Middletown
Middletown restaurants that serve carne asada
More about Diego's Middletown
Diego's Middletown
116 Aquidneck Avenue, Newport
|Carne Asada
|$31.00
Chef's grilled prime cut of the day, crispy potatoes, & creamy RI mushrooms, topped with chimichurri
More about The Food Shack - Middletown
ACAI BOWL • TACOS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
The Food Shack - Middletown
1130 Aquidneck Avenue, Newport East
|Carne Asada Bowl
|$17.00
Includes 1/2 lb protein, rice, fried plantains, "Almost Famous" sauce, and house black beans
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$13.00
Carne asada, white rice, black beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, & avocado aioli.