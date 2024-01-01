Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Middletown

Middletown restaurants
Middletown restaurants that serve carne asada

Diego's Middletown

116 Aquidneck Avenue, Newport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada$31.00
Chef's grilled prime cut of the day, crispy potatoes, & creamy RI mushrooms, topped with chimichurri
More about Diego's Middletown
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • TACOS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

The Food Shack - Middletown

1130 Aquidneck Avenue, Newport East

Avg 4.5 (548 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Bowl$17.00
Includes 1/2 lb protein, rice, fried plantains, "Almost Famous" sauce, and house black beans
Carne Asada Burrito$13.00
Carne asada, white rice, black beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, & avocado aioli.
More about The Food Shack - Middletown

