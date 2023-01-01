Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Ceviche in
Middletown
/
Middletown
/
Ceviche
Middletown restaurants that serve ceviche
Diego's Middletown
116 Aquidneck Avenue, Newport
No reviews yet
Peruvian Ceviche
$15.00
More about Diego's Middletown
SOUPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sprout and Lentil - Vegan Kitchen
796 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown
Avg 5
(114 reviews)
Hearts of Palm Ceviche
$0.00
Hearts of Palm, tomato, jalapeno, cucumber, celery, cilantro, lime, dulsa flake and spice.
More about Sprout and Lentil - Vegan Kitchen
