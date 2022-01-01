Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Middletown

Go
Middletown restaurants
Toast

Middletown restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Island Time Catering Co.

1134 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Chili (GF)
A little bit of sweet with mild heat
Smoked Pineapple Chili Wings$17.00
Smokey wings tossed in a sweet and spicy pineapple chili glaze
More about Island Time Catering Co.
Atlantic Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Atlantic Grille

91 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown

Avg 4.2 (1072 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Chili$7.25
Topped with melted cheddar jack & sour cream
More about Atlantic Grille
Chili image

SOUPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sprout and Lentil

796 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown

Avg 5 (114 reviews)
Takeout
Chili
Three beans, Jalapeño plus even more veg! This hearty chili will keep the cold out... make sure you grab a slice of our delicious house made cornbread!
More about Sprout and Lentil
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • TACOS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Flat Waves Food Shack

1130 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown

Avg 4.5 (548 reviews)
Takeout
16oz Sweet Chili Bottle$7.00
Our Sweet Chili sauce is our most popular sauce. If you like a little kick, but not too much, this sauce is for you. Its has just the right blend of sweet and spicy, and can be used in a ton of different applications!
8oz Sweet Chili Bottle$5.00
More about Flat Waves Food Shack

Browse other tasty dishes in Middletown

Tacos

Cookies

Chicken Salad

Cake

Chicken Wraps

Macaroni Salad

Grilled Chicken

Nachos

Map

More near Middletown to explore

Newport

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Narragansett

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1354 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston