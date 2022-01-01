Chili in Middletown
Middletown restaurants that serve chili
More about Island Time Catering Co.
Island Time Catering Co.
1134 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown
|Sweet Chili (GF)
A little bit of sweet with mild heat
|Smoked Pineapple Chili Wings
|$17.00
Smokey wings tossed in a sweet and spicy pineapple chili glaze
More about Atlantic Grille
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Atlantic Grille
91 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown
|Bowl Chili
|$7.25
Topped with melted cheddar jack & sour cream
More about Sprout and Lentil
SOUPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sprout and Lentil
796 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown
|Chili
Three beans, Jalapeño plus even more veg! This hearty chili will keep the cold out... make sure you grab a slice of our delicious house made cornbread!
More about Flat Waves Food Shack
ACAI BOWL • TACOS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Flat Waves Food Shack
1130 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown
|16oz Sweet Chili Bottle
|$7.00
Our Sweet Chili sauce is our most popular sauce. If you like a little kick, but not too much, this sauce is for you. Its has just the right blend of sweet and spicy, and can be used in a ton of different applications!
|8oz Sweet Chili Bottle
|$5.00