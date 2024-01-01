Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Middletown
/
Middletown
/
Coleslaw
Middletown restaurants that serve coleslaw
Rising Tide BBQ
1130 Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$0.00
More about Rising Tide BBQ
SOUPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sprout and Lentil - Vegan Kitchen
796 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown
Avg 5
(114 reviews)
Coleslaw - 8oz Container
$3.50
More about Sprout and Lentil - Vegan Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Middletown
Falafel Salad
Nachos
Tacos
Chicken Salad
Fish Burritos
Street Tacos
Carne Asada
Greek Salad
More near Middletown to explore
Newport
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Wakefield
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Narragansett
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
North Kingstown
No reviews yet
Tiverton
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Kingston
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(728 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1908 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(807 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(308 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(522 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(428 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston