Fish burritos in Middletown

Middletown restaurants that serve fish burritos

Diego's Middletown

116 Aquidneck Avenue, Newport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Burrito$16.00
Blackened cod, black beans, Oaxaca cheese, cabbage slaw, Diego's aioli & pico de gallo
More about Diego's Middletown
ACAI BOWL • TACOS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

The Food Shack - Middletown

1130 Aquidneck Avenue, Newport East

Avg 4.5 (548 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Burrito$13.00
Baja Fish and Crispy French Fries rolled up in a burrito with miso mayo, pickles and coleslaw with a little pile of fries on the side!
More about The Food Shack - Middletown

