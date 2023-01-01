Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish tacos in
Middletown
Middletown
Fish Tacos
Middletown restaurants that serve fish tacos
Diego's Middletown
116 Aquidneck Avenue, Newport
No reviews yet
Fish Taco
$14.50
More about Diego's Middletown
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Atlantic Grille
91 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown
Avg 4.2
(1072 reviews)
Fish Tacos
$20.00
3 soft flour tortillas stuffed with grilled seasoned cod, shredded cabbage, pineapple salsa & drizzled with our house bistro sauce
More about Atlantic Grille
