Fish tacos in Middletown

Middletown restaurants
Middletown restaurants that serve fish tacos

Diego's Middletown

116 Aquidneck Avenue, Newport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Taco$14.50
More about Diego's Middletown
Atlantic Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Atlantic Grille

91 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown

Avg 4.2 (1072 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$20.00
3 soft flour tortillas stuffed with grilled seasoned cod, shredded cabbage, pineapple salsa & drizzled with our house bistro sauce
More about Atlantic Grille

