Nachos in Middletown

Atlantic Grille
91 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown
|Wills Philly Nachos
|$17.50
Heaping pile of corn tortilla chips topped with shaved steak, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheddar jack, salsa & sour cream
|East Coast Nachos
|$15.50
Heaping pile of corn tortilla chips topped with chili, cheddar jack, salsa & sour cream
Sprout and Lentil
796 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown
|Nacho-average Burger!
|$15.00
Black Bean Burger, Pico de Gallo, Citrus Slaw, Avocado, V-Cheese with Nacho Chips
|Nachos! Nachos! Nachos!
|$8.00
Chips with Nacho cheese. Add all your favorite toppings
Enough for two.
|Nacho Average Salad
|$13.00
Our Black Bean burger with Pico de Gallo, Avocado and Tortilla chips over fresh greens. All that awesomeness on greens? Oh yes!