Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Middletown

Go
Middletown restaurants
Toast

Middletown restaurants that serve nachos

Atlantic Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Atlantic Grille

91 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown

Avg 4.2 (1072 reviews)
Takeout
Wills Philly Nachos$17.50
Heaping pile of corn tortilla chips topped with shaved steak, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheddar jack, salsa & sour cream
East Coast Nachos$15.50
Heaping pile of corn tortilla chips topped with chili, cheddar jack, salsa & sour cream
More about Atlantic Grille
Item pic

SOUPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sprout and Lentil

796 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown

Avg 5 (114 reviews)
Takeout
Nacho-average Burger!$15.00
Black Bean Burger, Pico de Gallo, Citrus Slaw, Avocado, V-Cheese with Nacho Chips
Nachos! Nachos! Nachos!$8.00
Chips with Nacho cheese. Add all your favorite toppings
Enough for two.
Nacho Average Salad$13.00
Our Black Bean burger with Pico de Gallo, Avocado and Tortilla chips over fresh greens. All that awesomeness on greens? Oh yes!
More about Sprout and Lentil
Flat Waves Food Shack image

ACAI BOWL • TACOS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Flat Waves Food Shack

1130 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown

Avg 4.5 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$12.00
More about Flat Waves Food Shack

Browse other tasty dishes in Middletown

Chicken Wraps

Macaroni Salad

Tacos

Cookies

Chili

Cake

Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Middletown to explore

Newport

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Narragansett

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1354 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston