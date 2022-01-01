Go
MidiCi of MDR

Come in and enjoy the best wood-fired pizzas on the westside on our covered and heated patio (please bring your dog)! The dining room is open again. Happy Hour everyday 3-6pm. Yes, we are showing live sports on our big screens and have live music.

13488 Maxella Ave Suite 100

Popular Items

Double Pepperoni Pizza$18.00
Italian tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, spicy salami.
Margherita Pizza$15.00
Wood-fired, Italian tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, basil, extra virgin olive oil. Our signature Neapolitan dough, light, thin, soft and chewy with a high crust. Made from 4 fine ingredients; non-gmo double zero Neapolitan flour, water, sea salt and yeast.
NY Pizza & Drink$10.00
NY Style Pizza and a soft drink.
House Salad$11.00
Seasonal greens, baby arugula, grape tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette dressing. All salads are served fresh with balsamic reduction.
NY Cheese Pizza$14.00
Wood-fired, Italian tomato sauce, diced Grande mozzarella, Parmesan, basil, extra virgin olive oil. Our signature dough, light, thin, soft and chewy with a high crust. Made from 4 fine ingredients; non-gmo double zero Neapolitan flour, water, sea salt and yeast.
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmegiano, croutons, Caesar dressing. All salads are served fresh with balsamic reduction.
Location

Marina del Rey CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
