Go
Toast

MidiCi DTC - The Neapolitan Pizza Company

Come in and enjoy!

4920 S Newport St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza$13.95
Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, basil and extra virgin olive oil.
See full menu

Location

4920 S Newport St

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Belleview Tap & Burger

No reviews yet

We’re a community-based business that reflects our values of connection to place, quality of product and customer care, and we’re so happy that we’re here to share it with you!

Le French Bakery & Cafe

No reviews yet

Le French is a gourmet, casual-chic French bakery and bistro located in Denver’s bourgeoning Belleview Station. Le French specializes in high-end pastries and elevated modern Parisian cuisine with global influences, a nod to the sisters’ heritage. Rougui – an award-winning and internationally-recognized chef – helms the restaurant’s kitchen as executive chef.

The Griffin Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

New York Deli News

No reviews yet

Denver's Best and Most Authentic NY Delicatessen Established July 1989
Open EVERY DAY at 8am including ALL major holidays!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston