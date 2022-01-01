Midland Brewing Company
Order your favorite MBC creative pub classics online and pick them up at our restaurant at the time of your choice. Our food is as interesting as our beers, and now you can enjoy it more easily than ever before.
FRENCH FRIES
5011 N. Saginaw Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5011 N. Saginaw Road
Midland MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pi's Asian Express
Come on in and enjoy your time at Pi's!
Shirlene’s Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
Alex's Railside Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Amazing Deli
Come in and enjoy! Sandwiches, hot dogs, Salads, Soft drinks, juices, chips, desserts and Soup.