Midland Brewing Company

Order your favorite MBC creative pub classics online and pick them up at our restaurant at the time of your choice. Our food is as interesting as our beers, and now you can enjoy it more easily than ever before.

FRENCH FRIES

5011 N. Saginaw Road • $$

Avg 4.1 (502 reviews)

Popular Items

Jalapeno Popper Burger$15.00
Juicy beef patty on a brioche bun with bacon, cheddar and cream cheese, roasted jalapenos and a house-made mixed berry jam. Served with chips.
Logger's Table Burger$13.00
The Crew's go-to, topped with all the fixin's! American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle chips.
Served with chips
Side Sweet Potato Tots$5.00
Tossed in our signature sweet and spicy wing rub!
MBC Turkey Club$13.00
Sliced turkey breast, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli on warm ciabatta bread
Side Beer Battered Fries$3.00
Deep Fried Pickles$8.00
Crispy, breaded fried pickles served with southwest ranch
Basket Herb Beer Battered Fries$5.25
Our beer-battered fries tossed in fresh parsley and rosemary
Saginaw Joe Pulled Pork$13.00
Our pulled pork, barbecued out back on a custom smoker, is almost as notorious as the famed Michigan lumberjack it's named for. With coleslaw, crispy onion, and choice of BBQ sauce, this is a sandwich fit for a lumberjack! Served with chips.
Pulled Pork Nachos$15.00
A bed of tortilla chips covered in beer cheese, house-smoked pulled pork, coleslaw, crispy onions and your choice of BBQ sauce
Kid's Crispy Chicken Fingers$5.95
Served with chips
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5011 N. Saginaw Road

Midland MI

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
