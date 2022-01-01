Midland restaurants you'll love
SUSHI • GRILL
Maru Sushi & Grill
715 E Main St #120, Midland
|Popular items
|Cosmo
|$12.75
tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, tuna or
salmon (or both), avocado, honey wasabi
aioli, masago, scallion
|Chicken Gyoza
|$8.00
fried chicken dumplings, maru dressing
|Blue Mango
|$17.00
spicy tuna, avocado, mango, kampyo,
shrimp, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli,
wasabi tobiko
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS
Amazing Deli
134 E Main St, Midland
|Popular items
|#11 Smooth Turkey
|$8.49
|#16 Club Sandwich Turkey
|$8.99
|Great Lakes Cherry BBQ
|$1.69
Pi's Chinese Restaurant
1815 S Saginaw Rd, Midand
|Popular items
|(L) Hunan Sesame
|$12.45
|(D) Fried Rice
|$14.45
|(D) Sweet & Sour
|$14.45
FRENCH FRIES
Midland Brewing Company
5011 N. Saginaw Road, Midland
|Popular items
|Jalapeno Popper Burger
|$13.00
Juicy beef patty on a brioche bun with bacon, cheddar and cream cheese, roasted jalapenos and a house-made mixed berry jam. Served with chips.
|Fish and Chips
|$16.00
Cod loins deep fried until crispy and golden brown, served with fries and coleslaw.
|Piggy Back Mac
|$15.00
House-made sharp and creamy mac and cheese, topped with pulled pork tossed in the barbecue sauce of your choice and crispy onions.
Molasses Smokehouse & Bar
201 E. Main St., Midland
|Popular items
|2 MEAT DINNER
|$24.50
Pick one choice from our available smokehouse meats.
Our dinner plates are served with two regular sides and a freshly baked cornbread.
*GF MEAT OPTIONS
- BRISKET
- PULLED PORK
- TURKEY
- ST. LOUIS RIBS
- SAUSAGE
- TRI-TIP
*RIBS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL 4:00 EVERYDAY*
*RIBS UPCHARGE $7.00
*SALMON UPCHARGE $5.00
LOBSTER TAIL ONLY AVAILABLE 08/07 AT 4:00 UNTIL SOLD OUT
|CAROLINA SURF SIDE
|$13.00
Chopped pork, topped with southern slaw in warm flour tortillas with your choice of side.
|Mac and Cheese
By popular demand; our very cheesy, slightly spicy and definitely creamy macaroni & cheese.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pizza Sam's
102 W Main St, Midland
|Popular items
|Sam's Supreme Salad
Ham, chicken, bacon crumbles, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, onions, stuffed olive, pepperoncini pepper, and a hard boiled egg.
|Classic Breadsticks
Covered with butter, grated parmesan, and garlic salt. Choice of pizza sauce or ranch dressing.
|BONELESS WINGS
Lightly breaded and served mild or tossed in your choice of Parmesan-Garlic, Buffalo, Honey Heat, or BBQ.
*12 Piece shown with Parmesan-Garlic Sauce.
Genji
2929 S Saginaw Rd, Midland
|Popular items
|(C/O) Retro
|$9.00
tempura batter, krab stick, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo
|(C/O) Chicken
|$26.00
|Crabmeat Cheese (6)
|$7.00
Pi's Asian Express
5015 Eastman Ave, Midland
|Popular items
|SM Yum Yum
|$0.50
|Fried Rice
|$11.95
|Hunan Sesame
|$12.45
Bone Daddys Barbeque
1900 S Saginaw Rd Suite F, Midland
Three Bridges Distillery & Taproom
240 E. Main Street Unit A, Midland