Midland restaurants you'll love

Midland restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Midland

Midland's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Takeout box
Chinese
Must-try Midland restaurants

Maru Sushi & Grill image

SUSHI • GRILL

Maru Sushi & Grill

715 E Main St #120, Midland

Avg 4.6 (1945 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cosmo$12.75
tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, tuna or
salmon (or both), avocado, honey wasabi
aioli, masago, scallion
Chicken Gyoza$8.00
fried chicken dumplings, maru dressing
Blue Mango$17.00
spicy tuna, avocado, mango, kampyo,
shrimp, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli,
wasabi tobiko
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
Amazing Deli image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Amazing Deli

134 E Main St, Midland

Avg 4.3 (197 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#11 Smooth Turkey$8.49
#16 Club Sandwich Turkey$8.99
Great Lakes Cherry BBQ$1.69
More about Amazing Deli
Pi's Chinese Restaurant image

 

Pi's Chinese Restaurant

1815 S Saginaw Rd, Midand

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
(L) Hunan Sesame$12.45
(D) Fried Rice$14.45
(D) Sweet & Sour$14.45
More about Pi's Chinese Restaurant
Midland Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Midland Brewing Company

5011 N. Saginaw Road, Midland

Avg 4.1 (502 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jalapeno Popper Burger$13.00
Juicy beef patty on a brioche bun with bacon, cheddar and cream cheese, roasted jalapenos and a house-made mixed berry jam. Served with chips.
Fish and Chips$16.00
Cod loins deep fried until crispy and golden brown, served with fries and coleslaw.
Piggy Back Mac$15.00
House-made sharp and creamy mac and cheese, topped with pulled pork tossed in the barbecue sauce of your choice and crispy onions.
More about Midland Brewing Company
Molasses Smokehouse & Bar image

 

Molasses Smokehouse & Bar

201 E. Main St., Midland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
2 MEAT DINNER$24.50
Pick one choice from our available smokehouse meats.
Our dinner plates are served with two regular sides and a freshly baked cornbread.
*GF MEAT OPTIONS
- BRISKET
- PULLED PORK
- TURKEY
- ST. LOUIS RIBS
- SAUSAGE
- TRI-TIP
*RIBS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL 4:00 EVERYDAY*
*RIBS UPCHARGE $7.00
*SALMON UPCHARGE $5.00
LOBSTER TAIL ONLY AVAILABLE 08/07 AT 4:00 UNTIL SOLD OUT
CAROLINA SURF SIDE$13.00
Chopped pork, topped with southern slaw in warm flour tortillas with your choice of side.
Mac and Cheese
By popular demand; our very cheesy, slightly spicy and definitely creamy macaroni & cheese.
More about Molasses Smokehouse & Bar
Pizza Sam's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pizza Sam's

102 W Main St, Midland

Avg 4.3 (941 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sam's Supreme Salad
Ham, chicken, bacon crumbles, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, onions, stuffed olive, pepperoncini pepper, and a hard boiled egg.
Classic Breadsticks
Covered with butter, grated parmesan, and garlic salt. Choice of pizza sauce or ranch dressing.
BONELESS WINGS
Lightly breaded and served mild or tossed in your choice of Parmesan-Garlic, Buffalo, Honey Heat, or BBQ.
*12 Piece shown with Parmesan-Garlic Sauce.
More about Pizza Sam's
Genji image

 

Genji

2929 S Saginaw Rd, Midland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
(C/O) Retro$9.00
tempura batter, krab stick, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo
(C/O) Chicken$26.00
Crabmeat Cheese (6)$7.00
More about Genji
Pi's Asian Express image

 

Pi's Asian Express

5015 Eastman Ave, Midland

Avg 4.4 (2879 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SM Yum Yum$0.50
Fried Rice$11.95
Hunan Sesame$12.45
More about Pi's Asian Express
Bone Daddys Barbeque image

 

Bone Daddys Barbeque

1900 S Saginaw Rd Suite F, Midland

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bone Daddys Barbeque
Restaurant banner

 

Alex's Railside Restaurant

60800 EASTMAN AVE, MIDLANDS

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Alex's Railside Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Whine - DRI group

337 E. Wackerly, Midland

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Whine - DRI group
Banner pic

 

Three Bridges Distillery & Taproom

240 E. Main Street Unit A, Midland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Three Bridges Distillery & Taproom

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Midland

Fried Rice

Chicken Tenders

Teriyaki Chicken

Chicken Teriyaki

Egg Rolls

More near Midland to explore

East Lansing

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Davison

No reviews yet

Grand Blanc

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Lapeer

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Midland

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
