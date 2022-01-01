Midland American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Midland

Midland Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Midland Brewing Company

5011 N. Saginaw Road, Midland

Avg 4.1 (502 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Saginaw Joe Pulled Pork$12.95
Our pulled pork, barbecued out back on a custom smoker, is almost as notorious as the famed Michigan lumberjack it's named for. With coleslaw, crispy onion, and choice of BBQ sauce, this is a sandwich fit for a lumberjack! Served with chips.
Basket Herb Beer Battered Fries$5.25
Our beer-battered fries tossed in fresh parsley and rosemary
Deep Fried Pickles$7.00
Crispy, breaded fried pickles served with southwest ranch
More about Midland Brewing Company
Restaurant banner

 

Alex's Railside Restaurant

60800 EASTMAN AVE, MIDLANDS

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Alex's Railside Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Whine - DRI group

337 E. Wackerly, Midland

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Whine - DRI group

