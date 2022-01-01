Midland sushi restaurants you'll love

Must-try sushi restaurants in Midland

Maru Sushi & Grill image

SUSHI • GRILL

Maru Sushi & Grill

715 E Main St #120, Midland

Avg 4.6 (1945 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crouching Tiger$17.00
panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab
salad, shrimp, avocado, fantasy sauce,
eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, masago,
scallion
Teriyaki Chicken Hibachi$23.00
served with grilled seasonal vegetables, steamed rice, and YumYum sauce
Chicken Gyoza$8.00
fried chicken dumplings, maru dressing
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
Genji image

 

Genji

2929 S Saginaw Rd, Midland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
(C/O) Retro$9.00
tempura batter, krab stick, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo
(C/O) Chicken$26.00
Crabmeat Cheese (6)$7.00
More about Genji
Pi's Asian Express image

 

Pi's Asian Express

5015 Eastman Ave, Midland

Avg 4.4 (2879 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hibachi Steak$15.95
Steak & Shrimp$16.95
Retro$9.00
More about Pi's Asian Express

