Midland sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in Midland
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
SUSHI • GRILL
Maru Sushi & Grill
715 E Main St #120, Midland
|Popular items
|Crouching Tiger
|$17.00
panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab
salad, shrimp, avocado, fantasy sauce,
eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, masago,
scallion
|Teriyaki Chicken Hibachi
|$23.00
served with grilled seasonal vegetables, steamed rice, and YumYum sauce
|Chicken Gyoza
|$8.00
fried chicken dumplings, maru dressing
More about Genji
Genji
2929 S Saginaw Rd, Midland
|Popular items
|(C/O) Retro
|$9.00
tempura batter, krab stick, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo
|(C/O) Chicken
|$26.00
|Crabmeat Cheese (6)
|$7.00