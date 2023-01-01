Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Midland

Midland restaurants
Midland restaurants that serve chicken noodles

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pizza Sam’s

102 W Main St, Midland

Avg 4.3 (941 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cup Chicken Noodle$4.00
Home style chicken noodle soup.
Bowl Chicken Noodle$5.00
Home style chicken noodle soup.
More about Pizza Sam’s
Antonios Bar and Grill

1716 W Wackerly St, Midland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle
More about Antonios Bar and Grill

