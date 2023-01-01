Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken noodles in
Midland
/
Midland
/
Chicken Noodles
Midland restaurants that serve chicken noodles
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pizza Sam’s
102 W Main St, Midland
Avg 4.3
(941 reviews)
Cup Chicken Noodle
$4.00
Home style chicken noodle soup.
Bowl Chicken Noodle
$5.00
Home style chicken noodle soup.
More about Pizza Sam’s
Antonios Bar and Grill
1716 W Wackerly St, Midland
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle
More about Antonios Bar and Grill
