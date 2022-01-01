Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Kimchi in
Midland
/
Midland
/
Kimchi
Midland restaurants that serve kimchi
SUSHI • GRILL
Maru Sushi & Grill - Midland
715 E Main St #120, Midland
Avg 4.6
(1945 reviews)
Kimchi & Rice
$6.00
toasted sesame seeds, cucumber
More about Maru Sushi & Grill - Midland
Pi's Asian Express
5015 Eastman Ave, Midland
Avg 4.4
(2879 reviews)
Kimchi (SM)
$3.00
More about Pi's Asian Express
