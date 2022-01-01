Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lo mein noodles in Midland

Go
Midland restaurants
Toast

Midland restaurants that serve lo mein noodles

Pi's Chinese Restaurant image

 

Pi's Chinese Restaurant

1815 S Saginaw Rd, Midand

No reviews yet
Takeout
LG Lo Mein Noodles$4.95
SM Lo Mein Noodles$2.95
More about Pi's Chinese Restaurant
Pi's Asian Express image

 

Pi's Asian Express

5015 Eastman Ave, Midland

Avg 4.4 (2879 reviews)
Takeout
Side Lo Mein Noodles$2.95
More about Pi's Asian Express

Browse other tasty dishes in Midland

Dumplings

Shrimp Tempura

Chicken Teriyaki

Tacos

Edamame

Nachos

Vegetable Dumplings

Pad Thai

Map

More near Midland to explore

East Lansing

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Grand Blanc

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Davison

No reviews yet

Lapeer

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (526 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston