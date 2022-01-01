Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Midland

Go
Midland restaurants
Toast

Midland restaurants that serve miso soup

Item pic

SUSHI • GRILL

Maru Sushi & Grill

715 E Main St #120, Midland

Avg 4.6 (1945 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$4.00
silken tofu, wakame, scallion
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
Genji image

 

Genji

2929 S Saginaw Rd, Midland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
(C/O) Miso Soup$3.00
More about Genji

Browse other tasty dishes in Midland

Hot And Sour Soup

Chili

Coleslaw

Bulgogi

Curry

Fried Rice

Cookies

Edamame

Map

More near Midland to explore

East Lansing

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Grand Blanc

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Davison

No reviews yet

Lapeer

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (526 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston