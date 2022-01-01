Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Miso soup in
Midland
/
Midland
/
Miso Soup
Midland restaurants that serve miso soup
SUSHI • GRILL
Maru Sushi & Grill
715 E Main St #120, Midland
Avg 4.6
(1945 reviews)
Miso Soup
$4.00
silken tofu, wakame, scallion
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
Genji
2929 S Saginaw Rd, Midland
No reviews yet
(C/O) Miso Soup
$3.00
More about Genji
Browse other tasty dishes in Midland
Hot And Sour Soup
Chili
Coleslaw
Bulgogi
Curry
Fried Rice
Cookies
Edamame
More near Midland to explore
East Lansing
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Fenton
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Bay City
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Grand Blanc
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Davison
No reviews yet
Lapeer
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Midland
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Bay City
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Cadillac
Avg 3.9
(16 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(526 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(853 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(268 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston