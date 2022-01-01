Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Midland

Go
Midland restaurants
Toast

Midland restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Genji image

 

Genji

2929 S Saginaw Rd, Midland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
(C/O) Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.00
deep-fried shrimp, mayo, smelt eggs
(C/O) Shrimp Tempura & Cucumber$8.00
More about Genji
Pi's Asian Express image

 

Pi's Asian Express

5015 Eastman Ave, Midland

Avg 4.4 (2879 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura$8.95
More about Pi's Asian Express

Browse other tasty dishes in Midland

Bulgogi

Chili

Chicken Tenders

Vegetable Dumplings

Lo Mein Noodles

Teriyaki Chicken

Green Beans

Cookies

Map

More near Midland to explore

East Lansing

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Grand Blanc

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Davison

No reviews yet

Lapeer

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (526 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston