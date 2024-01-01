Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Veggie sandwiches in
Midland
/
Midland
/
Veggie Sandwiches
Midland restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS
Amazing Deli
134 E Main St, Midland
Avg 4.3
(197 reviews)
#25 Veggie Sandwich
$9.49
More about Amazing Deli
US Coney and Cone - 601 South Saginaw Road
601 South Saginaw Road, Midland
No reviews yet
Veggie Sandwich
$5.49
More about US Coney and Cone - 601 South Saginaw Road
Browse other tasty dishes in Midland
Pad Thai
Dumplings
Meatloaf
Crispy Chicken
Lo Mein Noodles
Pork Dumplings
Cheesecake
Fried Rice
More near Midland to explore
East Lansing
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Fenton
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Bay City
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Lapeer
Avg 3.9
(11 restaurants)
Grand Blanc
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Davison
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Midland
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Bay City
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(60 restaurants)
Cadillac
Avg 3.7
(13 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(899 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1334 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(205 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(397 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(395 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(305 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston