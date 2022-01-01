Caesar salad in Midland
Midland restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Opal's Table
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Opal's Table
223 West Wall Street #150, Midland
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
|Blue Cheese Wedge
|$10.00
|Texan-yaki Chicken
|$24.00
More about Venezia Restaurant
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Venezia Restaurant
2101 W Wadley Ave # 20, Midland
|Venezia Wedge Salad
|$7.00
|House Salad
|$5.00
|Caesar Salad
|$6.00
More about Bites at The Vineyard
Bites at The Vineyard
6301 Holiday Hill Road Building 3, Midland
|The Chad
|$9.00
Turkey, ham, roast beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, sprouts, onion, tomato, mayo and honey mustard on a garlic butter toasted hoagie.
|The Ashley
|$9.00
Sliced turkey, sprouts, avocado, cream cheese and honey mustard on a croissant.
|Caesar Wrap
|$9.00
Local lettuce, grilled chicken, shaved parmesean & caesar dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla.