Caesar salad in Midland

Midland restaurants
Midland restaurants that serve caesar salad

Opal's Table image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Opal's Table

223 West Wall Street #150, Midland

Avg 4.2 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$10.00
Blue Cheese Wedge$10.00
Texan-yaki Chicken$24.00
Venezia Restaurant image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Venezia Restaurant

2101 W Wadley Ave # 20, Midland

Avg 4.4 (1504 reviews)
Takeout
Venezia Wedge Salad$7.00
House Salad$5.00
Caesar Salad$6.00
Restaurant banner

 

Bites at The Vineyard

6301 Holiday Hill Road Building 3, Midland

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Chad$9.00
Turkey, ham, roast beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, sprouts, onion, tomato, mayo and honey mustard on a garlic butter toasted hoagie.
The Ashley$9.00
Sliced turkey, sprouts, avocado, cream cheese and honey mustard on a croissant.
Caesar Wrap$9.00
Local lettuce, grilled chicken, shaved parmesean & caesar dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
