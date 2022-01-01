Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken fajitas in
Midland
/
Midland
/
Chicken Fajitas
Midland restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
Gerardos Casita
2407 N Big Spring St, Midland
No reviews yet
Diet Coke
$3.25
Guacamole Salad
$8.75
Unsweet Tea
$3.25
More about Gerardos Casita
Montecito
1811 W Industrial Avenue, Midland
No reviews yet
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
More about Montecito
Browse other tasty dishes in Midland
Chicken Tenders
Tacos
Quesadillas
Salmon
Nachos
Wedge Salad
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
More near Midland to explore
Lubbock
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Lubbock
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
San Angelo
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Abilene
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Canyon
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
San Angelo
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Lubbock
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Abilene
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(537 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(519 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston