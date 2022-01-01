Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken salad sandwiches in
Midland
/
Midland
/
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Midland restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Opal's Table
223 West Wall Street #150, Midland
Avg 4.2
(355 reviews)
Caesar Salad
$10.00
Blue Cheese Wedge
$10.00
Texan-yaki Chicken
$24.00
More about Opal's Table
mulberry cafe
2101 w. wadley suite 8, Midland
No reviews yet
Chicken Pesto Flatbread
$10.99
Iced Tea
$2.99
Cranberry Chopped Salad
$10.79
More about mulberry cafe
