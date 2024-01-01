Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried rice in
Midland
/
Midland
/
Fried Rice
Midland restaurants that serve fried rice
Osaka Japanese Steakhouse - Midland
1207 Tradewinds Boulevard, Midland
No reviews yet
Emperor Fried Rice
$15.95
Chicken, shrimp & beef mixed with Fried Rice.
More about Osaka Japanese Steakhouse - Midland
Pachuco's -
316 North Big Spring Street, Midland
No reviews yet
Brisket Fried Rice
More about Pachuco's -
Browse other tasty dishes in Midland
Patty Melts
Chicken Sandwiches
Tacos
Salmon
Burritos
Cake
Cookies
Cheeseburgers
More near Midland to explore
Lubbock
Avg 4.2
(66 restaurants)
Lubbock
Avg 4.2
(66 restaurants)
San Angelo
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(35 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(35 restaurants)
Abilene
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Canyon
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(35 restaurants)
San Angelo
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Lubbock
Avg 4.2
(66 restaurants)
Abilene
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(903 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(632 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(537 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(600 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(950 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston