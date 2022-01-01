Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Midland

Midland restaurants
Midland restaurants that serve pies

Gerardos Casita

2407 N Big Spring St, Midland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Diet Coke$3.25
Guacamole Salad$8.75
Unsweet Tea$3.25
More about Gerardos Casita
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

4400 N Midland Dr, Midland

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Pre-Assorted Dozen$19.50
One Dozen 2" Pies each box contains 3 Chocolate, 3 Coconut, 3 Key-lime, and 3 Peanut Butter.
9" Chocolate Cream$26.00
This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard in our signature Oreo crust, topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with a sprinkling of chocolate.
*Box of 4$18.00
Choose THIS if you are wanting to order at least 4 mini pies.
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Opal's Table

223 West Wall Street #150, Midland

Avg 4.2 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$10.00
Blue Cheese Wedge$10.00
Texan-yaki Chicken$24.00
More about Opal's Table

