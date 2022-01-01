Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp wraps in Midland

Go
Midland restaurants
Toast

Midland restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

Montecito image

 

Montecito Bar & Grill

1811 W Industrial Avenue, Midland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp (12)$14.99
Shrimp wrapped in bacon with our seafood spices
More about Montecito Bar & Grill
Opal's Table image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Opal's Table

223 West Wall Street #150, Midland

Avg 4.2 (355 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp$26.00
More about Opal's Table

Browse other tasty dishes in Midland

Grilled Chicken

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Chicken Wraps

Flautas

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Midland to explore

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

San Angelo

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Abilene

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Canyon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

San Angelo

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Abilene

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (615 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston