The Bistro at The MILE

711 West Avenue I

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Canned Soda$1.00
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, or Dr. Pepper
Pick Two$9.00
Philly Cheesesteak$9.00
Thinly sliced beef, peppers, onions, and mushrooms covered with melted cheddar cheese on a buttered hoagie roll. Served with one side.
Fried Pickles$5.00
Hand-battered fried pickles served with homemade ranch dressing.
Turkey BLT Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, bacon, romaine lettuce, sliced tomatoes, swiss cheese, homemade garlic aioli served on toasted sourdough bread.
Side Ranch$0.25
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Hand-battered fried chicken dipped in buffalo sauce topped with pepper jack cheese served on a brioche bun. Lettuce, tomato, and pickles are served on the side.
Snickerdoodle Cookie$1.00
Cheeseburger$9.00
6 oz. of ground beef topped with cheddar cheese. Served with one side. Add $1 for Onion Rings.
Location

711 West Avenue I

Midlothian TX

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
