The Bistro at The MILE

TEXICUREAN

Texicurean is handcrafted, restaurant-quality food for people who love to eat well, but hate to cook. We are Midlothian’s kitchen, making Texas favorites from scratch using local ingredients whenever possible.

Better than a meal subscription service because everything is made from scratch right here in Midlothian, not some faraway processing center. And, our delicious meals are fully cooked, ready to heat and enjoy. Convenient because they’re available grab ‘n go-style at our kitchen.

From grab ‘n go meals and catering to private events and cooking classes, Texicurean is Midlothian’s kitchen. Eat well. Eat fresh. No matter how busy life gets. No matter how much you hate to cook. That’s Texicurean style. in and enjoy!

