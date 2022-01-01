Midlothian restaurants you'll love
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
1000 George Hopper Road, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Four Cheese Griller
|$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
|Queso & Chips
|$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
SANDWICHES
Midlo Market
216 W Ave F, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Cowboy Cobb Salad
|$10.00
Chopped Romaine, shredded cheese, smoked brisket, tomato, bacon hard boiled egg
|Iced Tea
|$2.50
The Bistro at The MILE
711 West Avenue I, Midlothian
TEXICUREAN
412 W Ave F, Midlothian
Big D BBQ 2
214 W Ave F, Midlothian