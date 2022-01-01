Chicken sandwiches in Midlothian
The Bistro at The MILE
711 West Avenue I, Midlothian
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.00
Shredded chicken, celery, onions, chopped pecans, dried cranberries, mayonnaise. Served on toasted sourdough bread with romaine.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Hand-battered fried chicken dipped in buffalo sauce topped with pepper jack cheese served on a brioche bun. Lettuce, tomato, and pickles are served on the side.