Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Midlothian

Go
Midlothian restaurants
Toast

Midlothian restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

1000 George Hopper Road, Midlothian

Avg 4.2 (1022 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Main pic

 

AllDAQ Daiquiris and More

4470 E Highway 287 Suite 1000, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$10.95
Tomatoes, guacamole, egg, shredded cheese, tossed with Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
More about AllDAQ Daiquiris and More

Browse other tasty dishes in Midlothian

Chicken Salad

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

French Fries

Map

More near Midlothian to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (460 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Burleson

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Waxahachie

No reviews yet

Duncanville

No reviews yet

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (460 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston