Tacos in Midlothian

Midlothian restaurants
Midlothian restaurants that serve tacos

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

1000 George Hopper Road, Midlothian

Avg 4.2 (1022 reviews)
Takeout
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
AllDAQ Daiquiris and More

4470 E Highway 287 Suite 1000, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
STREET TACOS (3)$12.00
Street tacos, served with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or brisket. Topped with pico de gallo and cilantro.
More about AllDAQ Daiquiris and More

