Midlothian restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • /
  • Midlothian

American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Steakhouses
Gastropubs
Must-try Midlothian restaurants

Tavern 19 - Independence Golf Club image

PIZZA

Tavern 19 - Independence Golf Club

600 Founders Bridge Blvd, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (272 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tavern Burger$14.00
8oz beef patty, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, red pepper mayo, on brioche bun
Strawberry Hill Salad$13.00
mixed greens, garden-fresh strawberries, candied pecans, grilled chicken, blue cheese crumbles, honey mustard dressing
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
pepper jack, jalapeño-cilantro lime slaw, buffalo sauce, pickle, brioche bun
Cocina Calle image

 

Cocina Calle

13501 East Boundary Road, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Taco$5.00
Pork - cotija cheese, aioli, pickled red onions
Chicken - cotija cheese, aioli, pickled jalapenos
Tot-co - smashed yucca tots, summer squash medley, aioli, pickled red onions and jalapenos
Loaded Tots$12.00
Fried yucca with your choice of protein, topped with slaw (curtido) and cheese. Served with your choice of hot, medium or mild salsa
Street taco
Corn tortilla with pork or chicken then topped with diced onion, cilantro and served with a lime wedge
River City Chocolate image

 

River City Chocolate

3930 Castle Rock Rd, Midlothian

Avg 5 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cannolis
The classic tube shaped pastry is stuffed with our house made cannoli filling with added chocolate chips and powdered sugar
Brookie
Our “Old School” Double Fudge brownie with a layer of Chocolate Chip cookie on top to make the perfect 50/50 combo. Add a schmear & a topping!
Stacked OREO Brownie$6.95
Double fudge brownie with a layer of OREO cream, OREO crumbles and topped with our house-made chocolate ganache.
Flyin' Pig image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Flyin' Pig

13560 Waterford Place, Midlothian

Avg 4.3 (1080 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$13.98
Fried Hand Dipped all natural Chicken Tenders, one side
(15) Smoked Wings$20.98
Crispy Smoked Wings tossed in any of our Signature Wing Sauces
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls$10.98
Crispy Egg Rolls stuffed with Cheese Steak and Sauteed Onions, served with house made Queso Dip
Sergio's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Sergio's Pizzeria

4824 Market Square Ln, Midlothian

Avg 4.7 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Steak Hoagie Sandwich$8.95
10 Buffalo Wings$11.50
N.Y. Style 10” Mini Pizza$10.95
Charred image

 

Charred

13451 Hull Street Road, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wood Oven Meatballs$11.00
Mixture of beef, pork and veal meatballs served with roasted tomato sauce, pecorino and parsley. Served with House Bread.
DOUBLE PEPPERONI$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, pepperoni cups, cured pepperoni, mozzarella and pecorino.
Crispy Chicken Wings$17.00
Crispy fried and tossed in your choice of Fresno Buffalo, Sriracha Honey or Smoky BBQ. Served with cucumber and ranch dressing.
Banner pic

 

SMASHED804.COM

Food Truck, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak & Shrimp$14.00
Hibachi Steak & Shrimp Served With Your Choice Of Fried Rice Or White Rice. Each Order Comes With Spring Roll, Yum Yum, Soy Sauce & Duck Sauce
Extra Yum Yum Sauce$1.00
Extra Yum Yum Sauce
Steak Hibachi$12.00
Hibachi Steak Served With Your Choice Of Fried Rice Or White Rice. Each Order Comes With Spring Roll,, Yum Yum, Soy Sauce & Duck Sauce.
The Boathouse image

 

The Boathouse

4602 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bananas Foster Bread Pudding$10.00
caramelized banana, candied pecans, vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce
Corn & Jalapeno Hush Puppies$9.00
honey sriracha butter
Broiled Seafood Combination$44.00
crab cake, jumbo shrimp, scallops, yukon gold mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, house-made cocktail sauce
Wood and Iron Midlothian image

 

Wood and Iron Midlothian

11400 W Huguenot Rd Suite 109B, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
French Fries$3.98
12 Boneless$15.58
1/2 Crispy Chicken$10.98
The Desserterie image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

The Desserterie

6161 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian

Avg 4.4 (525 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dess.Grill.Cheese$11.99
Whole Combo w/ Bowl Soup$13.99
Whole Combo w/ Half Salad$13.99
Uptown Alley Richmond image

 

Uptown Alley Richmond

6101 Brad McNeer Parkway, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Loaded Quesadilla$10.00
Braised chicken, bacon, jack cheddar, onions, peppers, served w sour cream and salsa
Brownie$9.00
House-made brownie topped w salted caramel and vanilla ice cream
Large Pepperoni$17.00
Marinara, mozzarella, cup and char pepperoni
Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian image

 

Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian

3730 Winterfield Road, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pimento Cheese Wontons *VEG$7.95
pimento cheese, crispy wonton wrappers, thai chili sauce
Bacon Brussel Sprouts *GF$8.95
crispy brussels, shaved parmesan & asiago cheeses, bacon, balsamic glaze
She Crab Soup *GF$4.95
cream, crab, sherry
Brooklyn Pizza Authority image

PIZZA

Brooklyn Pizza Authority

10613 Hull Street Road, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Knots$5.50
fluffy bread knots, tossed in garlic butter, and served with marinara
for dipping
Jamaican Patty$2.50
seasoned ground beef in a flaky pastry crust.
Cheesy Breadsticks$7.25
breadsticks brushed with garlic butter and topped w/ mozzarella, cheddar and parmesan (add pepperoni or bacon +$2)
Fire & Hops image

 

Fire & Hops

1 N. Belmont Ave, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mottz Sticks$9.95
Spicy Goat$14.00
Cheese$10.00
The Shaved Duck Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

The Shaved Duck Restaurant

15408 Westchester Commons Way, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Duck Breast$31.00
sweet potato pavé, crispy brussel sprouts, cherry-port sauce (cooked to medium rare)
Shrimp & Grits$26.00
smoked cheddar grits, tasso ham, onion, peppers, tomato pan sauce
Crispy Duck Leg$26.00
brioche crouton, braised local greens, pickled vegetables, garlic-tomato butter
River City Wood Fire image

 

River City Wood Fire

Richmond, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Zinski (Pepperoni) Pizza$12.00
Classic Pepperoni Pizza. Pepperoni, crushed tomato sauce, olive oil, sea salt, parmesan, & mozzarella. (Red Pizza)
Carol Anne Pizza$12.00
Fresh minced garlic, olive oil, sea salt, black pepper, parmesan, fresh spinach, mozzarella, & fontina. (White Pizza)
House Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, parmesan, fresh cherry tomatoes, cucumber, & red onion served with your choice of dressing.
Fest image

 

Fest

7044 Woodlake Commons Loop, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
10 Wings$14.00
Sauces • Pineapple BBQ, Hot Buffalo, Smokehouse BBQ, Thai Honey Sriracha or Diablo sauce
Giant Bavarian Pretzel$8.00
Our famous giant Bavarian soft pretzel served with sweet mustard.
The Normandy$8.50
French flair on Virginia beef: a red wine
reduction soaked patty with brie, lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, and sautéed onions.
Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano

14235 Midlothian Tpke, 14235 Midlothian Tpke

Avg 4.6 (6324 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Ziti$12.95
12 Wings$12.45
Personal Chicken Stromboli$11.75
The Hard Shell image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Hard Shell

11400 W Huguenot Rd, Midlothian

Avg 4.3 (1100 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.95
house tartar, arugula
Shrimp & Scallops$28.95
orange sticky rice, sautéed vegetables, soy ginger butter
Fish Tacos$18.95
fried grouper, pickled red cabbage, pineapple salsa, jalapeno, cilantro, chipotle aioli
Wild Ginger image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Wild Ginger

3734 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian

Avg 4.7 (2145 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gyoza$7.00
Pan-fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce
Hawker Chicken$21.00
Tender breast meat crispy wok fried with garlic & scallions in Ken’s legendary red wine-hoisin sauce
Two 88$19.00
Shrimp tempura roll topped with avocado and spicy blue crab, eel
sauce,black sesame and wasabi aioli
Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian image

PIZZA • GRILL

Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian

6737 Lake Harbour Dr, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (637 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
KIDS SPAGHETTI$5.49
Comes with meat sauce
PHILLY STEAK$9.49
Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced ribeye grilled with onions, topped with American white cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in an 8” sub roll
BAKED SPAGHETTI$10.99
Spaghetti, with Meat Sauce, baked with Mozzarella
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe - image

 

the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

13872 Coalfield Commons Place, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg & Local Veggie Sausage$8.45
Tasty, toasty sandwich with Veggie Sausage* from Twin Oaks in Louisa, Virginia - tastes like the real thing!
*Veggie Sausage is not GF
Egg & Vermont Cheddar w/ Fresh Rosemary$7.45
Cage-Free egg, Havarti with fresh Sage on hearty slices of French style Campagne loaf.
Half & Half$11.95
Can't decide if you want a sandwich, a salad or a soup? Enjoy a taste of two with our Half and Half!
Sedona Taphouse image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sedona Taphouse

15732 WC Main St, Midlothian

Avg 4 (1420 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Canyon Nachos$14.90
Large nacho platter, layered with cheddar cheese, house made queso, slow roasted pulled pork, sour cream, guacamole, fresh pico. GF
Hangover Burger$14.90
7 oz. Wagyu beef*, American cheese, bacon, over easy egg*, house made sauce, caramelized onions, toasted potato bun. Choice of side. GFO
Unplugged Games Cafe image

 

Unplugged Games Cafe

1300 Sycamore Square, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

TACOS

Monster Taco NEW

600 Founders Bridge Blvd, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Water$1.00
Zzaam! Kokee Midlothian image

 

Zzaam! Kokee Midlothian

4508 Commonwealth Centre Parkway, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brown Sugar Milk Tea$5.66
A blend of fresh cold milk, brown sugar caramel, and honey boba (tapioca)
Egg Roll$3.50
Two (2) fried vegetable eggrolls
Mango Passionfruit Tea$5.19
Hand-crafted jasmine green tea with mango and passionfruit
Banner pic

 

NAPA Kitchen and Wine

15825 WC Main Street, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tazza Kitchen image

 

Tazza Kitchen

1244 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$10.00
fresh mozzarella, basil
Kale & Chilies Salad$8.00
toasted pine nuts, lemon vinaigrette, chili pequin, grana padano (gf)
Freestyle Pizza$10.00
red sauce, BUF Creamery fresh mozzarella & up to three of your preferred toppings
Triple Crossing Beer - Midlothian image

 

Triple Crossing Beer - Midlothian

1101 Winterfield Xing, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Sabor Azteca

13208 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
