Midlothian restaurants you'll love
Midlothian's top cuisines
Must-try Midlothian restaurants
PIZZA
Tavern 19 - Independence Golf Club
600 Founders Bridge Blvd, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Tavern Burger
|$14.00
8oz beef patty, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, red pepper mayo, on brioche bun
|Strawberry Hill Salad
|$13.00
mixed greens, garden-fresh strawberries, candied pecans, grilled chicken, blue cheese crumbles, honey mustard dressing
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
pepper jack, jalapeño-cilantro lime slaw, buffalo sauce, pickle, brioche bun
Cocina Calle
13501 East Boundary Road, Midlothian
|Popular items
|House Taco
|$5.00
Pork - cotija cheese, aioli, pickled red onions
Chicken - cotija cheese, aioli, pickled jalapenos
Tot-co - smashed yucca tots, summer squash medley, aioli, pickled red onions and jalapenos
|Loaded Tots
|$12.00
Fried yucca with your choice of protein, topped with slaw (curtido) and cheese. Served with your choice of hot, medium or mild salsa
|Street taco
Corn tortilla with pork or chicken then topped with diced onion, cilantro and served with a lime wedge
River City Chocolate
3930 Castle Rock Rd, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Cannolis
The classic tube shaped pastry is stuffed with our house made cannoli filling with added chocolate chips and powdered sugar
|Brookie
Our “Old School” Double Fudge brownie with a layer of Chocolate Chip cookie on top to make the perfect 50/50 combo. Add a schmear & a topping!
|Stacked OREO Brownie
|$6.95
Double fudge brownie with a layer of OREO cream, OREO crumbles and topped with our house-made chocolate ganache.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Flyin' Pig
13560 Waterford Place, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$13.98
Fried Hand Dipped all natural Chicken Tenders, one side
|(15) Smoked Wings
|$20.98
Crispy Smoked Wings tossed in any of our Signature Wing Sauces
|Cheese Steak Egg Rolls
|$10.98
Crispy Egg Rolls stuffed with Cheese Steak and Sauteed Onions, served with house made Queso Dip
PIZZA
Sergio's Pizzeria
4824 Market Square Ln, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Cheese Steak Hoagie Sandwich
|$8.95
|10 Buffalo Wings
|$11.50
|N.Y. Style 10” Mini Pizza
|$10.95
Charred
13451 Hull Street Road, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Wood Oven Meatballs
|$11.00
Mixture of beef, pork and veal meatballs served with roasted tomato sauce, pecorino and parsley. Served with House Bread.
|DOUBLE PEPPERONI
|$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, pepperoni cups, cured pepperoni, mozzarella and pecorino.
|Crispy Chicken Wings
|$17.00
Crispy fried and tossed in your choice of Fresno Buffalo, Sriracha Honey or Smoky BBQ. Served with cucumber and ranch dressing.
SMASHED804.COM
Food Truck, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Steak & Shrimp
|$14.00
Hibachi Steak & Shrimp Served With Your Choice Of Fried Rice Or White Rice. Each Order Comes With Spring Roll, Yum Yum, Soy Sauce & Duck Sauce
|Extra Yum Yum Sauce
|$1.00
Extra Yum Yum Sauce
|Steak Hibachi
|$12.00
Hibachi Steak Served With Your Choice Of Fried Rice Or White Rice. Each Order Comes With Spring Roll,, Yum Yum, Soy Sauce & Duck Sauce.
The Boathouse
4602 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Bananas Foster Bread Pudding
|$10.00
caramelized banana, candied pecans, vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce
|Corn & Jalapeno Hush Puppies
|$9.00
honey sriracha butter
|Broiled Seafood Combination
|$44.00
crab cake, jumbo shrimp, scallops, yukon gold mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, house-made cocktail sauce
Wood and Iron Midlothian
11400 W Huguenot Rd Suite 109B, Midlothian
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$3.98
|12 Boneless
|$15.58
|1/2 Crispy Chicken
|$10.98
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
The Desserterie
6161 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Dess.Grill.Cheese
|$11.99
|Whole Combo w/ Bowl Soup
|$13.99
|Whole Combo w/ Half Salad
|$13.99
Uptown Alley Richmond
6101 Brad McNeer Parkway, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Loaded Quesadilla
|$10.00
Braised chicken, bacon, jack cheddar, onions, peppers, served w sour cream and salsa
|Brownie
|$9.00
House-made brownie topped w salted caramel and vanilla ice cream
|Large Pepperoni
|$17.00
Marinara, mozzarella, cup and char pepperoni
Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian
3730 Winterfield Road, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Pimento Cheese Wontons *VEG
|$7.95
pimento cheese, crispy wonton wrappers, thai chili sauce
|Bacon Brussel Sprouts *GF
|$8.95
crispy brussels, shaved parmesan & asiago cheeses, bacon, balsamic glaze
|She Crab Soup *GF
|$4.95
cream, crab, sherry
PIZZA
Brooklyn Pizza Authority
10613 Hull Street Road, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$5.50
fluffy bread knots, tossed in garlic butter, and served with marinara
for dipping
|Jamaican Patty
|$2.50
seasoned ground beef in a flaky pastry crust.
|Cheesy Breadsticks
|$7.25
breadsticks brushed with garlic butter and topped w/ mozzarella, cheddar and parmesan (add pepperoni or bacon +$2)
Fire & Hops
1 N. Belmont Ave, Richmond
|Popular items
|Mottz Sticks
|$9.95
|Spicy Goat
|$14.00
|Cheese
|$10.00
FRENCH FRIES
The Shaved Duck Restaurant
15408 Westchester Commons Way, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Duck Breast
|$31.00
sweet potato pavé, crispy brussel sprouts, cherry-port sauce (cooked to medium rare)
|Shrimp & Grits
|$26.00
smoked cheddar grits, tasso ham, onion, peppers, tomato pan sauce
|Crispy Duck Leg
|$26.00
brioche crouton, braised local greens, pickled vegetables, garlic-tomato butter
River City Wood Fire
Richmond, Richmond
|Popular items
|Zinski (Pepperoni) Pizza
|$12.00
Classic Pepperoni Pizza. Pepperoni, crushed tomato sauce, olive oil, sea salt, parmesan, & mozzarella. (Red Pizza)
|Carol Anne Pizza
|$12.00
Fresh minced garlic, olive oil, sea salt, black pepper, parmesan, fresh spinach, mozzarella, & fontina. (White Pizza)
|House Salad
|$5.00
Mixed greens, parmesan, fresh cherry tomatoes, cucumber, & red onion served with your choice of dressing.
Fest
7044 Woodlake Commons Loop, Midlothian
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$14.00
Sauces • Pineapple BBQ, Hot Buffalo, Smokehouse BBQ, Thai Honey Sriracha or Diablo sauce
|Giant Bavarian Pretzel
|$8.00
Our famous giant Bavarian soft pretzel served with sweet mustard.
|The Normandy
|$8.50
French flair on Virginia beef: a red wine
reduction soaked patty with brie, lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, and sautéed onions.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano
14235 Midlothian Tpke, 14235 Midlothian Tpke
|Popular items
|Baked Ziti
|$12.95
|12 Wings
|$12.45
|Personal Chicken Stromboli
|$11.75
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Hard Shell
11400 W Huguenot Rd, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.95
house tartar, arugula
|Shrimp & Scallops
|$28.95
orange sticky rice, sautéed vegetables, soy ginger butter
|Fish Tacos
|$18.95
fried grouper, pickled red cabbage, pineapple salsa, jalapeno, cilantro, chipotle aioli
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Wild Ginger
3734 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$7.00
Pan-fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce
|Hawker Chicken
|$21.00
Tender breast meat crispy wok fried with garlic & scallions in Ken’s legendary red wine-hoisin sauce
|Two 88
|$19.00
Shrimp tempura roll topped with avocado and spicy blue crab, eel
sauce,black sesame and wasabi aioli
PIZZA • GRILL
Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian
6737 Lake Harbour Dr, Midlothian
|Popular items
|KIDS SPAGHETTI
|$5.49
Comes with meat sauce
|PHILLY STEAK
|$9.49
Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced ribeye grilled with onions, topped with American white cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in an 8” sub roll
|BAKED SPAGHETTI
|$10.99
Spaghetti, with Meat Sauce, baked with Mozzarella
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
13872 Coalfield Commons Place, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Egg & Local Veggie Sausage
|$8.45
Tasty, toasty sandwich with Veggie Sausage* from Twin Oaks in Louisa, Virginia - tastes like the real thing!
*Veggie Sausage is not GF
|Egg & Vermont Cheddar w/ Fresh Rosemary
|$7.45
Cage-Free egg, Havarti with fresh Sage on hearty slices of French style Campagne loaf.
|Half & Half
|$11.95
Can't decide if you want a sandwich, a salad or a soup? Enjoy a taste of two with our Half and Half!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sedona Taphouse
15732 WC Main St, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Canyon Nachos
|$14.90
Large nacho platter, layered with cheddar cheese, house made queso, slow roasted pulled pork, sour cream, guacamole, fresh pico. GF
|Hangover Burger
|$14.90
7 oz. Wagyu beef*, American cheese, bacon, over easy egg*, house made sauce, caramelized onions, toasted potato bun. Choice of side. GFO
TACOS
Monster Taco NEW
600 Founders Bridge Blvd, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Water
|$1.00
Zzaam! Kokee Midlothian
4508 Commonwealth Centre Parkway, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Brown Sugar Milk Tea
|$5.66
A blend of fresh cold milk, brown sugar caramel, and honey boba (tapioca)
|Egg Roll
|$3.50
Two (2) fried vegetable eggrolls
|Mango Passionfruit Tea
|$5.19
Hand-crafted jasmine green tea with mango and passionfruit
Tazza Kitchen
1244 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Margherita Pizza
|$10.00
fresh mozzarella, basil
|Kale & Chilies Salad
|$8.00
toasted pine nuts, lemon vinaigrette, chili pequin, grana padano (gf)
|Freestyle Pizza
|$10.00
red sauce, BUF Creamery fresh mozzarella & up to three of your preferred toppings
Triple Crossing Beer - Midlothian
1101 Winterfield Xing, Midlothian
Sabor Azteca
13208 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian