Midlothian American restaurants you'll love

PIZZA
Tavern 19 - Independence Golf Club
600 Founders Bridge Blvd, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Tavern Burger
|$14.00
8oz beef patty, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, red pepper mayo, on brioche bun
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$16.00
shaved ribeye, sweet peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, jalapenos, provolone, sriracha mayo, 8 inch sub roll
|Everything Green Root Bowl
|$10.00
cauliflower rice, quinoa, english peas, kale, avocado, roasted zucchini, hot house cucumber, green onion, maytag blue cheese and chive cilantro dressing
Charred
13451 Hull Street Road, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Wood Oven Meatballs
|$11.00
Mixture of beef, pork and veal meatballs served with roasted tomato sauce, pecorino and parsley. Served with House Bread.
|Build Your Own Burger
|$12.00
Local Brioche with Seven Hills Angus Beef.
|Margherita
|$12.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil and sea salt
Uptown Alley Richmond
6101 Brad McNeer Parkway, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Large Pepperoni
|$17.00
Marinara, mozzarella, cup and char pepperoni
|Boom Shrimp
|$12.00
Fried shrimp served w boom sauce and arugula
|Cheddar Bacon Burger
|$14.00
Mayo, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles, cheddar, bacon
Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian
3730 Winterfield Road, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Bacon Brussel Sprouts *GF
|$8.95
crispy brussels, shaved parmesan & asiago cheeses, bacon, balsamic glaze
|Pimento Cheese Wontons *VEG
|$7.95
pimento cheese, crispy wonton wrappers, thai chili sauce
|She Crab Soup *GF
|$4.95
cream, crab, sherry
FRENCH FRIES
The Shaved Duck Restaurant
15408 Westchester Commons Way, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
hand-cut fries
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$11.00
(4) tomato jam, goat cheese, garlic-herb oil
|Duck Breast
|$31.00
sweet potato pavé, crispy brussel sprouts, cherry-port sauce (cooked to medium rare)
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
13872 Coalfield Commons Place, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Egg & Vermont Cheddar w/ Fresh Rosemary
|$7.45
Cage-Free egg, Havarti with fresh Sage on hearty slices of French style Campagne loaf.
|Kids Grilled Cheese
|$6.25
Keeping it simple but delicious for the kiddos - half regular size Grilled Cheese with Cabot Vermont Cheese Bread from The Flour Garden. Served with seasonal sliced fruit, carrots sticks and organic animal crackers (not wild animals or farm animals but some very familiar characters!)
|Bagel
|$2.25
Kettle boiled and made from scratch each day with unbleached unbromated flour, no fats or preservatives. From Cupertino's in the West End.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sedona Taphouse
15732 WC Main St, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Canyon Nachos
|$14.90
Large nacho platter, layered with cheddar cheese, house made queso, slow roasted pulled pork, sour cream, guacamole, fresh pico. GF
|Hangover Burger
|$14.90
7 oz. Wagyu beef*, American cheese, bacon, over easy egg*, house made sauce, caramelized onions, toasted potato bun. Choice of side. GFO
Tazza Kitchen
1244 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Freestyle Pizza
|$10.00
red sauce, BUF Creamery fresh mozzarella & up to three of your preferred toppings
|Margherita Pizza
|$10.00
fresh mozzarella, basil
|Chips & Guacamole
|$8.50
pico de gallo, salsa ranchera (gf)