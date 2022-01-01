Midlothian American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Midlothian

Tavern 19 - Independence Golf Club image

PIZZA

Tavern 19 - Independence Golf Club

600 Founders Bridge Blvd, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (272 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tavern Burger$14.00
8oz beef patty, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, red pepper mayo, on brioche bun
Philly Cheesesteak$16.00
shaved ribeye, sweet peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, jalapenos, provolone, sriracha mayo, 8 inch sub roll
Everything Green Root Bowl$10.00
cauliflower rice, quinoa, english peas, kale, avocado, roasted zucchini, hot house cucumber, green onion, maytag blue cheese and chive cilantro dressing
More about Tavern 19 - Independence Golf Club
Charred image

 

Charred

13451 Hull Street Road, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wood Oven Meatballs$11.00
Mixture of beef, pork and veal meatballs served with roasted tomato sauce, pecorino and parsley. Served with House Bread.
Build Your Own Burger$12.00
Local Brioche with Seven Hills Angus Beef.
Margherita$12.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil and sea salt
More about Charred
Uptown Alley Richmond image

 

Uptown Alley Richmond

6101 Brad McNeer Parkway, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Large Pepperoni$17.00
Marinara, mozzarella, cup and char pepperoni
Boom Shrimp$12.00
Fried shrimp served w boom sauce and arugula
Cheddar Bacon Burger$14.00
Mayo, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles, cheddar, bacon
More about Uptown Alley Richmond
Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian image

 

Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian

3730 Winterfield Road, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Brussel Sprouts *GF$8.95
crispy brussels, shaved parmesan & asiago cheeses, bacon, balsamic glaze
Pimento Cheese Wontons *VEG$7.95
pimento cheese, crispy wonton wrappers, thai chili sauce
She Crab Soup *GF$4.95
cream, crab, sherry
More about Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian
The Shaved Duck Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

The Shaved Duck Restaurant

15408 Westchester Commons Way, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
hand-cut fries
Fried Green Tomatoes$11.00
(4) tomato jam, goat cheese, garlic-herb oil
Duck Breast$31.00
sweet potato pavé, crispy brussel sprouts, cherry-port sauce (cooked to medium rare)
More about The Shaved Duck Restaurant
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe - image

 

the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

13872 Coalfield Commons Place, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg & Vermont Cheddar w/ Fresh Rosemary$7.45
Cage-Free egg, Havarti with fresh Sage on hearty slices of French style Campagne loaf.
Kids Grilled Cheese$6.25
Keeping it simple but delicious for the kiddos - half regular size Grilled Cheese with Cabot Vermont Cheese Bread from The Flour Garden. Served with seasonal sliced fruit, carrots sticks and organic animal crackers (not wild animals or farm animals but some very familiar characters!)
Bagel$2.25
Kettle boiled and made from scratch each day with unbleached unbromated flour, no fats or preservatives. From Cupertino's in the West End.
More about the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
Sedona Taphouse image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sedona Taphouse

15732 WC Main St, Midlothian

Avg 4 (1420 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Canyon Nachos$14.90
Large nacho platter, layered with cheddar cheese, house made queso, slow roasted pulled pork, sour cream, guacamole, fresh pico. GF
Hangover Burger$14.90
7 oz. Wagyu beef*, American cheese, bacon, over easy egg*, house made sauce, caramelized onions, toasted potato bun. Choice of side. GFO
More about Sedona Taphouse
Tazza Kitchen image

 

Tazza Kitchen

1244 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Freestyle Pizza$10.00
red sauce, BUF Creamery fresh mozzarella & up to three of your preferred toppings
Margherita Pizza$10.00
fresh mozzarella, basil
Chips & Guacamole$8.50
pico de gallo, salsa ranchera (gf)
More about Tazza Kitchen

