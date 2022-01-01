Midlothian burger restaurants you'll love
SMASHED804.COM
Food Truck, Midlothian
|Popular items
|The 804
|$10.00
BUN. GROUND ANGUS CHUCK . AMERICAN CHEESE. HOUSE SEASONING. HOUSE SAUCE. SERVED WITH FRIES
|Extra Rice With Purchase Of Entree
|$3.00
Extra Rice
|THE ALL AMERICAN DOUBLE
|$10.00
TODAY'S SPECIAL! THE ALL AMERICAN DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER! A FULL HALF POUND OF GROUND ANGUS CHUCK TOPPED WITH AMERICAN CHEESE. SERVED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES & SMALL FRIES!
Wood and Iron Midlothian
11400 W Huguenot Rd Suite 109B, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$12.98
|Ultimate Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$13.98
|Kid's Chicken Fingers
|$6.98
Fest
7044 Woodlake Commons Loop, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Schnitzel Sandwich
|$8.50
Double breaded, seasoned, fried pork loin served on a potato bun topped with pickles and mayo.
|The Normandy
|$8.50
French flair on Virginia beef: a red wine
reduction soaked patty with brie, lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, and sautéed onions.
|Giant Bavarian Pretzel
|$8.00
Our famous giant Bavarian soft pretzel served with sweet mustard.