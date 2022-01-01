Midlothian Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Midlothian

Sergio's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Sergio's Pizzeria

4824 Market Square Ln, Midlothian

Avg 4.7 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Steak Hoagie Sandwich$8.95
Spaghetti
10 Buffalo Wings$11.50
More about Sergio's Pizzeria
Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano

14235 Midlothian Tpke, 14235 Midlothian Tpke

Avg 4.6 (6324 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Ziti$12.95
SM Caesar Salad$6.95
Personal Chicken Stromboli$11.75
More about Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano
Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian image

PIZZA • GRILL

Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian

6737 Lake Harbour Dr, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (637 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
KIDS SPAGHETTI$5.49
Comes with meat sauce
PHILLY STEAK$9.49
Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced ribeye grilled with onions, topped with American white cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in an 8” sub roll
BAKED SPAGHETTI$10.99
Spaghetti, with Meat Sauce, baked with Mozzarella
More about Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian

