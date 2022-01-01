Midlothian pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Midlothian

Sergio's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Sergio's Pizzeria

4824 Market Square Ln, Midlothian

Avg 4.7 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Steak Hoagie Sandwich$8.95
Spaghetti
10 Buffalo Wings$11.50
More about Sergio's Pizzeria
The Boathouse image

 

The Boathouse

4602 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
crispy brussels sprouts, applewood smoked bacon, calabrian chili, balsamic glaze
Classic Caesar*$9.00
hearts of romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan cheese, white anchovies, house-made caesar dressing
Corn & Jalapeno Hush Puppies$9.00
honey sriracha butter
More about The Boathouse
Brooklyn Pizza Authority image

PIZZA

Brooklyn Pizza Authority

10613 Hull Street Road, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
6 Wings$8.50
choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Butter and Parmesan, Old Bay, Honey Old Bay, Salt & Vinegar, or Lemon Pepper
Pinwheels (6 piece)$7.50
spirals of dough, mozzarella, and choice of pepperoni, buffalo chicken, BBQ
chicken, or salami topped with garlic butter, parmesan, (and chopped basil w/ salami)
Jamaican Patty$2.50
seasoned ground beef in a flaky pastry crust.
More about Brooklyn Pizza Authority
Fire & Hops image

 

Fire & Hops

1 N. Belmont Ave, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese$10.00
Spicy Goat$14.00
FiHop Wings$10.95
More about Fire & Hops
River City Wood Fire image

 

River City Wood Fire

Richmond, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carol Anne Pizza$12.00
Fresh minced garlic, olive oil, sea salt, black pepper, parmesan, fresh spinach, mozzarella, & fontina. (White Pizza)
Cheese Pizza$11.00
Choice of house marinara or crushed tomato sauce, parmesan, & mozzarella. (Red Pizza)
Angry Zinski (Spicy Pepperoni) Pizza$12.50
Crushed tomato sauce, olive oil, sea salt, red pepper flakes, parmesan, mozzarella, pepperoni, & our house-made spicy honey drizzle after the fire. (Red Pizza)
More about River City Wood Fire
Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano

14235 Midlothian Tpke, 14235 Midlothian Tpke

Avg 4.6 (6324 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Ziti$12.95
SM Caesar Salad$6.95
Personal Chicken Stromboli$11.75
More about Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano
Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian image

PIZZA • GRILL

Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian

6737 Lake Harbour Dr, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (637 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
KIDS SPAGHETTI$5.49
Comes with meat sauce
PHILLY STEAK$9.49
Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced ribeye grilled with onions, topped with American white cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in an 8” sub roll
BAKED SPAGHETTI$10.99
Spaghetti, with Meat Sauce, baked with Mozzarella
More about Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian
Tazza Kitchen image

 

Tazza Kitchen

1244 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Freestyle Pizza$10.00
red sauce, BUF Creamery fresh mozzarella & up to three of your preferred toppings
Margherita Pizza$10.00
fresh mozzarella, basil
Chips & Guacamole$8.50
pico de gallo, salsa ranchera (gf)
More about Tazza Kitchen

