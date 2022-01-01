Midlothian pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Midlothian
PIZZA
Sergio's Pizzeria
4824 Market Square Ln, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Cheese Steak Hoagie Sandwich
|$8.95
|Spaghetti
|10 Buffalo Wings
|$11.50
The Boathouse
4602 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
crispy brussels sprouts, applewood smoked bacon, calabrian chili, balsamic glaze
|Classic Caesar*
|$9.00
hearts of romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan cheese, white anchovies, house-made caesar dressing
|Corn & Jalapeno Hush Puppies
|$9.00
honey sriracha butter
PIZZA
Brooklyn Pizza Authority
10613 Hull Street Road, Midlothian
|Popular items
|6 Wings
|$8.50
choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Butter and Parmesan, Old Bay, Honey Old Bay, Salt & Vinegar, or Lemon Pepper
|Pinwheels (6 piece)
|$7.50
spirals of dough, mozzarella, and choice of pepperoni, buffalo chicken, BBQ
chicken, or salami topped with garlic butter, parmesan, (and chopped basil w/ salami)
|Jamaican Patty
|$2.50
seasoned ground beef in a flaky pastry crust.
Fire & Hops
1 N. Belmont Ave, Richmond
|Popular items
|Cheese
|$10.00
|Spicy Goat
|$14.00
|FiHop Wings
|$10.95
River City Wood Fire
Richmond, Richmond
|Popular items
|Carol Anne Pizza
|$12.00
Fresh minced garlic, olive oil, sea salt, black pepper, parmesan, fresh spinach, mozzarella, & fontina. (White Pizza)
|Cheese Pizza
|$11.00
Choice of house marinara or crushed tomato sauce, parmesan, & mozzarella. (Red Pizza)
|Angry Zinski (Spicy Pepperoni) Pizza
|$12.50
Crushed tomato sauce, olive oil, sea salt, red pepper flakes, parmesan, mozzarella, pepperoni, & our house-made spicy honey drizzle after the fire. (Red Pizza)
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano
14235 Midlothian Tpke, 14235 Midlothian Tpke
|Popular items
|Baked Ziti
|$12.95
|SM Caesar Salad
|$6.95
|Personal Chicken Stromboli
|$11.75
PIZZA • GRILL
Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian
6737 Lake Harbour Dr, Midlothian
|Popular items
|KIDS SPAGHETTI
|$5.49
Comes with meat sauce
|PHILLY STEAK
|$9.49
Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced ribeye grilled with onions, topped with American white cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in an 8” sub roll
|BAKED SPAGHETTI
|$10.99
Spaghetti, with Meat Sauce, baked with Mozzarella
Tazza Kitchen
1244 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Freestyle Pizza
|$10.00
red sauce, BUF Creamery fresh mozzarella & up to three of your preferred toppings
|Margherita Pizza
|$10.00
fresh mozzarella, basil
|Chips & Guacamole
|$8.50
pico de gallo, salsa ranchera (gf)