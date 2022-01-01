Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Midlothian

Midlothian restaurants
Midlothian restaurants that serve boneless wings

Item pic

 

Sabor Azteca

13208 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Boneless Wings$6.99
Kids Boneless Wings$7.49
More about Sabor Azteca
Flyin' Pig image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Flyin' Pig

13560 Waterford Place, Midlothian

Avg 4.3 (1080 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
(7) Boneless Wings$9.98
Hand Breaded all natural Chicken, lightly fried and tossed in any of our Signature Wing Sauces
(12) Boneless Wings$15.98
Hand Breaded all natural Chicken, lightly fried and tossed in any of our Signature Wing Sauces
More about Flyin' Pig
Wood and Iron Midlothian image

 

Wood and Iron Midlothian

11400 W Huguenot Rd Suite 109B, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Boneless Wing Tacos (Dinner)$14.98
Boneless Wing Taco (Lunch)$10.98
More about Wood and Iron Midlothian
Item pic

 

Uptown Alley Richmond

6101 Brad McNeer Parkway, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Voodoo Boneless Wings$12.00
Hand breaded cut chicken thighs tossed in our Voodoo sauce w ranch or bleu cheese
More about Uptown Alley Richmond
Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian image

PIZZA • GRILL

Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian

6737 Lake Harbour Dr, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (637 reviews)
Takeout
BONELESS WINGS
More about Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian

