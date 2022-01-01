Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken pizza in Midlothian

Go
Midlothian restaurants
Toast

Midlothian restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

Item pic

PIZZA

Brooklyn Pizza Authority

10613 Hull Street Road, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$26.00
buffalo sauce base, buffalo chicken, mozzarella, buffalo drizzle, ranch drizzle
More about Brooklyn Pizza Authority
Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian image

PIZZA • GRILL

Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian

6737 Lake Harbour Dr, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (637 reviews)
Takeout
LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$18.25
Bleu cheese dressing sauce, chicken marinated in hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and celery.
SMALL BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$14.95
Bleu cheese dressing sauce, chicken marinated in hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and celery.
More about Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian
Tazza Kitchen image

 

Tazza Kitchen

1244 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$13.50
fresh mozzarella, cheddar, red onions, carrots, scallions, gorgonzola dipping sauce
More about Tazza Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Midlothian

Taco Salad

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Caesar Salad

Gnocchi

Cheese Fries

Chicken Salad

Boneless Wings

Egg Rolls

Map

More near Midlothian to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston