Buffalo chicken pizza in Midlothian

PIZZA
Brooklyn Pizza Authority
10613 Hull Street Road, Midlothian
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$26.00
buffalo sauce base, buffalo chicken, mozzarella, buffalo drizzle, ranch drizzle
PIZZA • GRILL
Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian
6737 Lake Harbour Dr, Midlothian
|LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
|$18.25
Bleu cheese dressing sauce, chicken marinated in hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and celery.
|SMALL BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
|$14.95
Bleu cheese dressing sauce, chicken marinated in hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and celery.
Tazza Kitchen
1244 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$13.50
fresh mozzarella, cheddar, red onions, carrots, scallions, gorgonzola dipping sauce