Cake in Midlothian

Midlothian restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

River City Chocolate

3930 Castle Rock Rd, Midlothian

Avg 5 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackout Cake
Dutch Chocolate cake with a crust-less Belgian chocolate cheesecake center, wrapped in chocolate buttercream, side coating of Hershey's Heath Toffee crumbles and topped with our house-made chocolate ganache.
Oreo Cake$6.95
White satin cake with oreos throughout, wrapped with a vanilla buttercream, topped with oreo crumble, chocolate ganache, and white chocolate drizzle.
Strawberry Crunch Cake$59.99
Satin cake layers with a red cake center all wrapped in a vanilla buttercream, layered and coated with a strawberry crunch
Boathouse Crab Cakes image

 

The Boathouse

4602 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Boathouse Crab Cakes$38.00
Yukon gold mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, whole grain mustard remoulade
Crab Cake Sandwich$19.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, buttered brioche bun, old bay chips
The Hard Shell image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Hard Shell

11400 W Huguenot Rd, Midlothian

Avg 4.3 (1100 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.95
house tartar, arugula
