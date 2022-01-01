Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
California rolls in
Midlothian
/
Midlothian
/
California Rolls
Midlothian restaurants that serve california rolls
Sushi-0 - 1228 Alverser Plaza
1228 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian
No reviews yet
California roll
$5.50
Crabstick, avocado, cucumber, tobiko
More about Sushi-0 - 1228 Alverser Plaza
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Wild Ginger
3734 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian
Avg 4.7
(2145 reviews)
California Roll
$6.50
More about Wild Ginger
