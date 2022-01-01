Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

California rolls in Midlothian

Go
Midlothian restaurants
Toast

Midlothian restaurants that serve california rolls

Main pic

 

Sushi-0 - 1228 Alverser Plaza

1228 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
California roll$5.50
Crabstick, avocado, cucumber, tobiko
More about Sushi-0 - 1228 Alverser Plaza
California Roll image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Wild Ginger

3734 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian

Avg 4.7 (2145 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
California Roll$6.50
More about Wild Ginger

Browse other tasty dishes in Midlothian

Lobster Rolls

Steamed Broccoli

Flat Iron Steaks

Lobsters

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Garden Salad

Cucumber Salad

Shrimp Tempura

Map

More near Midlothian to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Powhatan

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (724 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (910 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (564 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1825 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (583 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston