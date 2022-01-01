Cannolis in Midlothian

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

River City Chocolate

3930 Castle Rock Rd, Midlothian

Avg 5 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cannolis$3.50
The classic tube shaped pastry is stuffed with our house made cannoli filling with added chocolate chips and powdered sugar
More about River City Chocolate
Item pic

PIZZA

Sergio's Pizzeria

4824 Market Square Ln, Midlothian

Avg 4.7 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Sprinkle Cannoli$5.95
Cannoli$4.95
Oreo Cannoli$5.95
More about Sergio's Pizzeria
Fire & Hops image

 

Fire & Hops

1 N. Belmont Ave, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cannoli$5.95
More about Fire & Hops
Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano

14235 Midlothian Tpke, 14235 Midlothian Tpke

Avg 4.6 (6324 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli$3.95
More about Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano
Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian image

PIZZA • GRILL

Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian

6737 Lake Harbour Dr, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (637 reviews)
Takeout
CANNOLI MINI(3)$5.25
CANNOLI$3.99
More about Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian

