Cannolis in Midlothian
Midlothian restaurants that serve cannolis
More about River City Chocolate
River City Chocolate
3930 Castle Rock Rd, Midlothian
|Cannolis
|$3.50
The classic tube shaped pastry is stuffed with our house made cannoli filling with added chocolate chips and powdered sugar
More about Sergio's Pizzeria
PIZZA
Sergio's Pizzeria
4824 Market Square Ln, Midlothian
|Sprinkle Cannoli
|$5.95
|Cannoli
|$4.95
|Oreo Cannoli
|$5.95
More about Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano
14235 Midlothian Tpke, 14235 Midlothian Tpke
|Cannoli
|$3.95