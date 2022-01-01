Cheese fries in Midlothian
Midlothian restaurants that serve cheese fries
More about NAPA Kitchen and Wine
NAPA Kitchen and Wine
15825 WC Main Street, Midlothian
|Fried Goat Cheese
|$14.00
Panko crusted goat cheese / grilled figs / balsamic glaze / honey / V
More about Flyin' Pig
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Flyin' Pig
13560 Waterford Place, Midlothian
|Fried Mac 'N Cheese Bites
|$8.98
Our house made Mac 'N Cheese mixed with Bacon and fresh Jalapenos, fried until golden brown, served with Peppercorn Ranch Dip
More about Sergio's Pizzeria
PIZZA
Sergio's Pizzeria
4824 Market Square Ln, Midlothian
|Layered Cheese Fries
|$8.95
More about Wood and Iron Midlothian
Wood and Iron Midlothian
11400 W Huguenot Rd Suite 109B, Midlothian
|Fried Goat Cheese & Mixed Berry
|$14.98
|1/2 Fried Goat Cheese & Mixed Berry
|$10.98
More about Uptown Alley Richmond
Uptown Alley Richmond
6101 Brad McNeer Parkway, Midlothian
|Cheese Fries
|$10.00
Jack cheddar, bacon, scallions