Cheese pizza in Midlothian

Midlothian restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Tavern 19 - Independence Golf Club image

PIZZA

Tavern 19 - Independence Golf Club

600 Founders Bridge Blvd, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (272 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Pizza$10.00
More about Tavern 19 - Independence Golf Club
Cheese Pizza image

 

River City Wood Fire

Richmond, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Pizza$11.00
Choice of house marinara or crushed tomato sauce, parmesan, & mozzarella. (Red Pizza)
Roy-Al With Cheese Pizza$12.50
House marinara, parmesan, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, & mushrooms. (Red Pizza)
More about River City Wood Fire
Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian image

PIZZA • GRILL

Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian

6737 Lake Harbour Dr, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (637 reviews)
Takeout
SMALL CHEESE PIZZA$9.99
LARGE CHEESE PIZZA$12.99
More about Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian

