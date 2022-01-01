Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Midlothian

Midlothian restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

 

NAPA Kitchen and Wine

15825 WC Main Street, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bourbon-Caramel Cheesecake Bars$8.00
Graham cracker crust / rich cream cheese filling / bourbon caramel sauce / V
Chocolate Cheesecake Bar image

 

River City Chocolate

3930 Castle Rock Rd, Midlothian

Avg 5 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cheesecake Bar
Our velvety smooth chocolate cheesecake lays upon a chocolate graham crust all to be topped with our house-made ganache and mini chocolate chips.
**PLEASE ALLOW FOR 2-3 DAY LEAD TIME ON WHOLE CHEESECAKES**
Red Velvet Cheesecake Combo$59.99
Our classic red velvet cake with a house-made NY cheesecake center, wrapped in a vanilla buttercream and dusted with red velvet crumbs.
**PLEASE ALLOW 2-3 DAY LEAD TIME FOR WHOLE CAKES**
Raspberry Cheesecake Bar
NY Style Cheesecake cut into large bars topped and baked with our signature Raspberry sauce and a graham cracker crust.
**PLEASE ALLOW FOR 2-3 DAY LEAD TIME ON WHOLE CHEESECAKE**
Sergio's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Sergio's Pizzeria

4824 Market Square Ln, Midlothian

Avg 4.7 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Rocher Cheesecake$6.50
New York Style Cheesecake$5.25
Charred image

 

Charred

13451 Hull Street Road, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crème Brûlée Cheesecake$9.00
Crème Brûleé Cheesecake$9.00
Wild Ginger image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Wild Ginger

3734 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian

Avg 4.7 (2145 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Cheesecake$8.00
Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian image

PIZZA • GRILL

Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian

6737 Lake Harbour Dr, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (637 reviews)
Takeout
CAPPUCCINO CHEESECAKE$5.25
NEW YORK CHEESECAKE$5.99
Tazza Kitchen image

 

Tazza Kitchen

1244 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesecake$8.00
local, rotating flavors
