Cheesecake in Midlothian
Midlothian restaurants that serve cheesecake
NAPA Kitchen and Wine
15825 WC Main Street, Midlothian
|Bourbon-Caramel Cheesecake Bars
|$8.00
Graham cracker crust / rich cream cheese filling / bourbon caramel sauce / V
River City Chocolate
3930 Castle Rock Rd, Midlothian
|Chocolate Cheesecake Bar
Our velvety smooth chocolate cheesecake lays upon a chocolate graham crust all to be topped with our house-made ganache and mini chocolate chips.
**PLEASE ALLOW FOR 2-3 DAY LEAD TIME ON WHOLE CHEESECAKES**
|Red Velvet Cheesecake Combo
|$59.99
Our classic red velvet cake with a house-made NY cheesecake center, wrapped in a vanilla buttercream and dusted with red velvet crumbs.
**PLEASE ALLOW 2-3 DAY LEAD TIME FOR WHOLE CAKES**
|Raspberry Cheesecake Bar
NY Style Cheesecake cut into large bars topped and baked with our signature Raspberry sauce and a graham cracker crust.
**PLEASE ALLOW FOR 2-3 DAY LEAD TIME ON WHOLE CHEESECAKE**
PIZZA
Sergio's Pizzeria
4824 Market Square Ln, Midlothian
|Rocher Cheesecake
|$6.50
|New York Style Cheesecake
|$5.25
Charred
13451 Hull Street Road, Midlothian
|Crème Brûlée Cheesecake
|$9.00
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Wild Ginger
3734 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian
|Vanilla Cheesecake
|$8.00
PIZZA • GRILL
Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian
6737 Lake Harbour Dr, Midlothian
|CAPPUCCINO CHEESECAKE
|$5.25
|NEW YORK CHEESECAKE
|$5.99
Tazza Kitchen
1244 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian
|Cheesecake
|$8.00
local, rotating flavors