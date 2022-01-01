Chicken sandwiches in Midlothian

Midlothian restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Tavern 19 - Independence Golf Club image

PIZZA

Tavern 19 - Independence Golf Club

600 Founders Bridge Blvd, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (272 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
pepper jack, jalapeño-cilantro lime slaw, buffalo sauce, pickle, brioche bun
More about Tavern 19 - Independence Golf Club
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe - image

 

the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

13872 Coalfield Commons Place, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Farmhouse Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.45
Our Chicken Salad Recipe is from Grandma! We've created our Farmhouse twist by combining our oven roasted chicken breast with lots of crunchy celery, fresh parsley, Vegan Mayo and lots of tangy lemon!
More about the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

