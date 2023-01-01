Clam chowder in Midlothian
Midlothian restaurants that serve clam chowder
More about The Boathouse - at Sunday Park
The Boathouse - at Sunday Park
4602 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian
|New England Clam Chowder
|$7.50
garnished with smoked bacon & chives
More about The Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - Midlothian (The Millworks)
The Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - Midlothian (The Millworks)
13872 Coalfield Commons Place, Midlothian
|New England Clam Chowder (w/ Pancetta)
|$7.75
The flavorful combination of clams, pancetta and potatoes with the special touch of parsley.