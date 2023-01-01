Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in Midlothian

Midlothian restaurants
Toast

Midlothian restaurants that serve clam chowder

New England Clam Chowder image

 

The Boathouse - at Sunday Park

4602 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
New England Clam Chowder$7.50
garnished with smoked bacon & chives
More about The Boathouse - at Sunday Park
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe - image

 

The Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - Midlothian (The Millworks)

13872 Coalfield Commons Place, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder (w/ Pancetta)$7.75
The flavorful combination of clams, pancetta and potatoes with the special touch of parsley.
More about The Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - Midlothian (The Millworks)

