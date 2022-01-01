Cobb salad in Midlothian
Midlothian restaurants that serve cobb salad
NAPA Kitchen and Wine
15825 WC Main Street, Midlothian
|California Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Strawberries / feta / cucumber / bacon / kale / hard-boiled egg / avocado / crispy corn / balsamic vinaigrette / VGO GF DFO
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Flyin' Pig
13560 Waterford Place, Midlothian
|WH - Cobb Salad
|$14.98
Fresh Mixed Greens, Sweet Corn, English Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Crispy Bacon Crumbles, Hard Boiled Egg, Crispy Onion Straws, Peppercorn Ranch Dressing served with choice of Protein
|1/2 - Cobb Salad
|$10.98
Fresh Mixed Greens, Sweet Corn, English Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Crispy Bacon Crumbles, Hard Boiled Egg, Crispy Onion Straws, Peppercorn Ranch Dressing served with choice of Protein