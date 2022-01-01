Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Midlothian

Go
Midlothian restaurants
Toast

Midlothian restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

NAPA Kitchen and Wine

15825 WC Main Street, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Cobb Salad$16.00
Strawberries / feta / cucumber / bacon / kale / hard-boiled egg / avocado / crispy corn / balsamic vinaigrette / VGO GF DFO
More about NAPA Kitchen and Wine
Flyin' Pig image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Flyin' Pig

13560 Waterford Place, Midlothian

Avg 4.3 (1080 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
WH - Cobb Salad$14.98
Fresh Mixed Greens, Sweet Corn, English Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Crispy Bacon Crumbles, Hard Boiled Egg, Crispy Onion Straws, Peppercorn Ranch Dressing served with choice of Protein
1/2 - Cobb Salad$10.98
Fresh Mixed Greens, Sweet Corn, English Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Crispy Bacon Crumbles, Hard Boiled Egg, Crispy Onion Straws, Peppercorn Ranch Dressing served with choice of Protein
More about Flyin' Pig
Fire & Hops image

 

Fire & Hops

1 N. Belmont Ave, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Cobb Salad$13.95
More about Fire & Hops
Wild Ginger image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Wild Ginger

3734 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian

Avg 4.7 (2145 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi Cobb Salad$17.00
More about Wild Ginger

Browse other tasty dishes in Midlothian

Caesar Salad

Nachos

Pretzels

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Quiche

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Cappuccino

Map

More near Midlothian to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston