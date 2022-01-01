Cookies in Midlothian
Midlothian restaurants that serve cookies
More about River City Chocolate
River City Chocolate
3930 Castle Rock Rd, Midlothian
|MAXimum Cookie Sandwich
|$6.95
Two chocolate chip cookies filled with chocolate buttercream & Hershey's Heath Toffee crumbles drizzled with dark chocolate ganache, mini chocolate chips, & Hershey's Heath Toffee crumbles
|Cookie Variety Pack
|$5.00
Create your own pack of cookies!
|Peanut Butter Cookie
A classic favorite! Soft and chewy with a bit of crunch, our peanut butter cookie is always a winner!
More about Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian
Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian
3730 Winterfield Road, Midlothian
|MOM'S CAKE GF COOKIES N CREAM
|$8.00
|Cookie Monster - Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich
|$5.50
More about Tazza Kitchen
Tazza Kitchen
1244 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian
|Chocolate Budino & Cookies
|$7.00
olive oil, flake salt, toasted almonds