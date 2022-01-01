Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Midlothian

Midlothian restaurants
River City Chocolate

3930 Castle Rock Rd, Midlothian

Avg 5 (92 reviews)
MAXimum Cookie Sandwich$6.95
Two chocolate chip cookies filled with chocolate buttercream & Hershey's Heath Toffee crumbles drizzled with dark chocolate ganache, mini chocolate chips, & Hershey's Heath Toffee crumbles
Cookie Variety Pack$5.00
Create your own pack of cookies!
Peanut Butter Cookie
A classic favorite! Soft and chewy with a bit of crunch, our peanut butter cookie is always a winner!
Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian

3730 Winterfield Road, Midlothian

No reviews yet
MOM'S CAKE GF COOKIES N CREAM$8.00
Cookie Monster - Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich$5.50
Fire & Hops

1 N. Belmont Ave, Richmond

No reviews yet
NG Cookie Monster$5.95
Fest

7044 Woodlake Commons Loop, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Tollhouse Cookie Sandwich$3.50
Tazza Kitchen

1244 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Chocolate Budino & Cookies$7.00
olive oil, flake salt, toasted almonds
