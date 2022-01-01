Crispy chicken in Midlothian

Go
Midlothian restaurants
Toast

Midlothian restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Tavern 19 - Independence Golf Club image

PIZZA

Tavern 19 - Independence Golf Club

600 Founders Bridge Blvd, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (272 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
pepper jack, jalapeño-cilantro lime slaw, buffalo sauce, pickle, brioche bun
More about Tavern 19 - Independence Golf Club
Charred image

 

Charred

13451 Hull Street Road, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Wings$17.00
Crispy fried and tossed in your choice of Fresno Buffalo, Sriracha Honey or Smoky BBQ. Served with cucumber and ranch dressing.
More about Charred
Wood and Iron Midlothian image

 

Wood and Iron Midlothian

11400 W Huguenot Rd Suite 109B, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
1/2 Crispy Chicken$10.98
More about Wood and Iron Midlothian

Browse other tasty dishes in Midlothian

Crab Cakes

Margherita Pizza

Salmon

Arugula Salad

Chicken Salad

Nachos

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Midlothian to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston