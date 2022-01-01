Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Midlothian

Go
Midlothian restaurants
Toast

Midlothian restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

NAPA Kitchen and Wine

15825 WC Main Street, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Curry Mussels$15.00
Spicy Thai curry / toasted ciabatta / tomatoes / GFO DF
More about NAPA Kitchen and Wine
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Wild Ginger

3734 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian

Avg 4.7 (2145 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Singapore Curried Noodles$13.00
Lightly curried with mushrooms, egg, red peppers, onions, bean
sprouts, and scallions.
Seafood Curry Pot$30.00
Shrimp and scallops in savory curry sauce with
mushroom, zucchini, red pepper, onion, bean sprout, sambal, basil and
shallots. Add lump crab / 7
Curry Mussels$11.00
Prince Edward Isle mussels in a curry sauce with coconut milk,
lemongrass, basil, tomato and lime
More about Wild Ginger
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe - image

 

the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

13872 Coalfield Commons Place, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey w/ fresh Cilantro & Curry Yogurt Sauce$12.45
Sliced Turkey breast topped with fresh mixed greens and crunchy cucumbers with a light, low-fat curried yogurt spread with fresh cilantro on The Flour Gardens Campagne bread.
More about the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

Browse other tasty dishes in Midlothian

Huevos Rancheros

Tiramisu

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Pizza

Grits

Crispy Tacos

Chipotle Chicken

Goat Cheese Salad

Map

More near Midlothian to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston