Curry in Midlothian
Midlothian restaurants that serve curry
More about NAPA Kitchen and Wine
NAPA Kitchen and Wine
15825 WC Main Street, Midlothian
|Green Curry Mussels
|$15.00
Spicy Thai curry / toasted ciabatta / tomatoes / GFO DF
More about Wild Ginger
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Wild Ginger
3734 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian
|Singapore Curried Noodles
|$13.00
Lightly curried with mushrooms, egg, red peppers, onions, bean
sprouts, and scallions.
|Seafood Curry Pot
|$30.00
Shrimp and scallops in savory curry sauce with
mushroom, zucchini, red pepper, onion, bean sprout, sambal, basil and
shallots. Add lump crab / 7
|Curry Mussels
|$11.00
Prince Edward Isle mussels in a curry sauce with coconut milk,
lemongrass, basil, tomato and lime
More about the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
13872 Coalfield Commons Place, Midlothian
|Turkey w/ fresh Cilantro & Curry Yogurt Sauce
|$12.45
Sliced Turkey breast topped with fresh mixed greens and crunchy cucumbers with a light, low-fat curried yogurt spread with fresh cilantro on The Flour Gardens Campagne bread.